Detectives Conducting Death Investigation in Waldorf

On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at approximately 4:40 a.m., a woman heard a man yelling for help near a lake behind her house in the 11600 block of Fountain Head Court in Waldorf. She called 9-1-1 and pointed first responders to the area where she heard the man. Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with members of Charles County Emergency Services and the Charles County Dive Team, arrived and immediately began a search of the lake.

At about 8:45 a.m., divers recovered the body of an adult male in the middle of the lake. He has since been identified as Raymond Anthony Savoy, Jr., 31, of Waldorf.

There were no obvious signs of trauma and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Long at (301) 609-6502. The investigation is ongoing.