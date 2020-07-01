Drug Dealing Gun Carrying Corrections Officer from Prince George’s County Arrested in Mechanicsville

On Friday, June 26, 2020, Deputy Forinash, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop on a black Chrysler 300 near the intersection of Three Notch Road and Mechanicsville Road, in Mechanicsville.

The vehicle was stopped pursuant to a search and seizure warrant for the vehicle along with the owner and operator, who was identified as, Larry Chris Boyd Jr., 34 of Waldorf.

Detectives executed the search warrants on the vehicle and on Boyd. Inside the vehicle, detectives located Boyd to be in possession of a large quantity of Oxycodone, Police said the amount of Oxycodone was in sufficient quantity to indicate Boyd was in possession of the Oxycodone with the intent to distribute. Inside the same bag as the Oxycodone, detectives located a loaded 9MM, handgun. Boyd was also found to be in possession of a digital scale that contained a white powdery residue, suspected fentanyl. Next to the bag, detectives located bulletproof body armor.

Court documents stated Boyd is currently employed as a correctional officer in Prince George’s County. Boyd told police he was currently in a “light duty status” and had not been to work for approximately 2 months.

Boyd was charged with the following

CDS: POSS W/1 DIST: NARC

CDS: DISTR ETC. WIFIREARM

WEAR BULLETPROOF ARMOR

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

POSS FIREARM/DRUG TRAF CRIME

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARUUANA (2 counts)

CDS: POSS PARAPHERNALIA

Boyd was released the next day after posting a $10,000.00 bond, and is scheduled to appear in District court on August 21, 2020.