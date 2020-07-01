Three Injured After Head-on Collision in Hughesville

On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at approximately 7:32 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 5957 Brandywine Road in Hughesville, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the middle of the road with bystanders rendering aid to one patient.

Three patients were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.

