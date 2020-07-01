2020 St. Mary’s County Fair Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The Board of Directors of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association regrets to announce the cancellation of the 2020 County Fair.

After months of monitoring the COVID requirements for physical distancing, the limitations on the number of people in a social gathering, and most importantly, the significant risks to the safety and health of our community, we determined it would be best to cancel this year’s County Fair.

The decision was very difficult to make. This year would have marked our 74th annual Fair and we, along with many other volunteer organizations and individuals take great pleasure and pride in providing this event for our community.

Attending the County Fair is a family tradition for many, celebrating our agricultural heritage, learning about livestock, poultry and horses, entering exhibits to win a blue ribbon, enjoying our delicious Fair Food, watching the horse pulls and feeling the thrill of the carnival rides. We are all going to miss it.

Thank you for your understanding and support. The Fair Board will spend this year maintaining and improving the Fairgrounds, hosting other events as appropriate and preparing for the 2021 County Fair.

