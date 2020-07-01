Grand Jury Indicts Suspended Prince George’s County Police Officer

A Prince George’s County grand jury today indicted a suspended Prince George’s County Police officer.

Corporal Ivan Mendez faces one count of misconduct in office.

Mendez is accused of providing confidential information to a commercial sex worker who he was paying in exchange for sexual acts. The information he provided focused on an on-going police investigation.

The PGPD was first made aware of the allegations against Mendez on April 1, 2019. He was suspended on April 3, 2019.



The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division brought its investigation to the State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

“It is important for the community to know that once a fellow officer was made aware of the allegations against Mendez, the Internal Affairs Division was immediately notified.

The officer’s police powers were then suspended and he remains suspended. We then brought our investigation to the State’s Attorney Office for consideration of charges.

All allegations of criminal misconduct by our officers are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. Officers who break the law have no place in this agency,” said Interim Police Chief Hector Velez.

Mendez joined the PGPD in 2009 and was assigned to the Bureau of Investigation prior to his suspension.

Anyone with relevant information on Mendez is asked to call the Internal Affairs Division at 301-352-1200.