26-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision Involving ATV in Prince George’s County

July 1, 2020

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving an ATV that occurred in Landover on Monday. The operator of the ATV, 26-year-old Larnell Sinclair of Waldorf, was killed.

On June 29th, at approximately 11:40 am, officers responded to the intersection of Landover Road and Matthew Henson Avenue for a collision involving an ATV and a car.

The preliminary investigation revealed Sinclair and the involved car were both heading southbound on Landover Road. The driver of the involved car slowed down in order to make a turn when Sinclair’s ATV collided with the car. The car’s driver was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

