St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Roadside Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday evening in the Lexington Park Area

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Friday evening, July 3, 2020.

The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted on Three Notch Road/Route 235 in the Lexington Park area where law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers going through the checkpoint for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and efficient tools used in efforts to combat impaired driving. Advance notification of sobriety checkpoints gives motorists the opportunity to make informed decisions by preventing and deterring impaired driving. Advance notifications are also required by law for the validity of a sobriety checkpoint.

Sheriff Tim Cameron wishes the residents of St. Mary’s County a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend and to drive sober, no matter what the occasion.

