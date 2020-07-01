Harry Bernard Wallach, Sr., 85, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Clinton, MD, passed away on June 27, 2020 at his residence.

Born November 13, 1934 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Harry Elmer Wallach and Loretta Elizabeth (Costello) Wallach. Harry served in the U.S. Army from April 22, 1957 until April 30, 1963.

Harry is survived by his wife, Mary Helen (Gibson) Wallach whom he married in October 1959; his children, Loretta Foley, Bernie Wallach and Joe Wallach; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

