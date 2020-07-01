Richard Allen Hayes Sr., “Dickie”

On June 23rd, 2020 Richard Allen Hayes Sr., affectionally known as Dickie, was called home while surrounded by the loving comfort of his family. Dickie was born on February 2nd, 1941 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. His time in the Navy, as an electrician, brought him to Southern Maryland, where he found a place to thrive in his passions for fishing, volunteering, and storytelling. Dickie was able to bring comfort, compassion, cheer and love to all walks of life through his very presence, with his engaging smile and enthusiasm for all his endeavors. Whether he was fishing, helping with his beloved St. John Vianney Men’s group, enjoying a retreat to Nag’s Head with his wife, sharing ice cream with his grandchildren, or reminding his children of the importance of a daily cup of coffee, he did everything with the thoughtfulness and care that no words could ever truly express. He was never one to pass on an opportunity to offer his hand to hold, his ear to listen, or a story to brighten the day. His very spirit, energy and charisma will live on through all the lives he has touched.

Dickie is proceeded in death by his parents, Herbert and Helen Hayes, and his brother, Dennis Hayes. He is survived by his wife, Diane, their children, Vicki, Bonni and Richard Jr, his brother, John and his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all of the lives that were fortunate enough to be graced by his care and compassion through his journey.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the following organizations:

Calvert Hospice, The Washington Retreat House , and The SJV Inter-faith Food Pantry