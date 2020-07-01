Maryland State Police Receives Large Donation of N95 Masks by California Lowe’s Home Improvement Store

On June 30, 2020, the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Section received a donation of 500 N95 Face Masks from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

This donation demonstrates the strong commitment that Lowe’s has to help assist the public during this pandemic while allowing the Maryland State Police to safely serve and protect the residents of the state.

The donation of these masks will not only protect our troopers while working complex investigations with our allied partners, it will also have a direct impact on our families, friends and the community that we live and serve in.

Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division would like to thank store manager, Steve Wolters, from the California Lowe’s store for this generous donation!

