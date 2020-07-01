St. Mary’s and Calvert County Under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central St. Marys County and Southeastern Calvert County until 1:15 p.m.

60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail with potential Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

Locations impacted include…Lexington Park, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Tall Timbers, Town Creek, Saint Mary’s City, Saint Marys River, White Point Beach, Cuckold

Creek, California, Lusby, Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Drum Point, Dowell, Valley Lee, Great Mills, Redgate, Drayden, Park Hall and Callaway.

Tornado possible. Possibility of one inch hail and 60 mile per hour winds.