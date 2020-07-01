Patricia “Patty” Lynn Morgan McKinney was born in Leonardtown, Maryland on November 15th, 1958 to Dorothy Morgan and the late William Morgan, Jr. Patty graduated from Chopticon High School in 1976. She married David Lee McKinney on June 15th, 1978 in Leonardtown, Maryland. She retired as a mail carrier from the United States Postal Service after 20 years of service. Patty enjoyed traveling, being on the water, singing, making candles, shopping and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her father, William Morgan, Jr. and her brother, George Morgan. Patty is survived by her husband, David Lee McKinney, her eldest daughter Julie K. Wood (Adrian Wood), her granddaughter, Luna Adriana Wood of Tappahannock, Virginia, and her youngest daughter Kara L. McKinney-Iagnemmo (Bryan Iagnemmo) of California, Maryland. Patty is also survived by her mother, Dorothy Morgan of Mechanicsville, Maryland, her sister Lenore Raley (Jeffrey Raley) of Mechanicsville, Maryland and her brother W. Ernest Morgan along with many nieces and nephews. Patty was the life of the party and knew no stranger. Her greatest joys in life were being a wife, mother and grandmother.

The family will receive friends for Patty’s Life Celebration on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service officiated by Father Tietjen from Immaculate Conception Church. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659, with a one hour visitation prior to the service.

(Obituary lovingly written by the family.)

