William “Bill” Conrad Lederer, 83, of Baden, Maryland went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Bill was born on May 4, 1937 in Washington, D.C. He was the first son of Conrad and Irma Lederer (both deceased). His only sibling, John was born fifteen (15) years later. Their home was located in Brandywine, Maryland.

Bill met Rachael Thornburg in high school. He was seventeen (17) and she was fifteen (15) when their love story began. Bill and Rachael were married on July 12, 1958. They celebrated over sixty-one (61) years together. They have three (3) children, Janet Lederer Bradley, Donny Lederer (Dana), and Laura Lederer Wilson (Bobby).

After graduating from Gwynn Park High School in 1955, Bill enlisted in the US Air Force where he served for four (4) years. Bill’s civilian government service continued with The Department of Interior (25 years) and the University of Mayland, Glen L. Martin Wind Tunnel (15 years). In his retirement years, Bill enjoyed part time work with R&D Cross. Throughout his career, Bill was dedicated to his work and believed in doing his best in everything he tackled.

Bill had many passions – baseball, hunting, country and bluegrass music and his community. He served as a member of the Baden Volunteer Fire Department. Bill’s service, which began in the early 1960’s, was honored in September 2015 when he was inducted into Prince George’s County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association Hall of Fame for his “unselfish devotion, cooperation and distinguished service.”

Throughout his life, Bill could always be found on a baseball field as a player or coach. He coached baseball for the youth of Baden and several men’s leagues. Bill always took pride in his players, his teams, and their victories. In 1978, Bill celebrated a state championship with the Maryland Babe Ruth League.

Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend. He is survived by his wife Rachael, their three (3) children; nine (9) grandchildren, J. Colin Bradley, Amanda Lederer, Lane Moulder (Brendan), Brenden Bradley, Kevin Lederer, Dylan Wilson (deceased), Emily Lederer, Skylar Lederer, and Lizzie Wilson; four (4) great-granddaughters, Raleigh Bradley, Evelynn Moulder, Gemma Bradley, and Adley Moulder; and his brother, John Lederer.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis ended the physical life of this kind, loving and devoted man. However, his spirit lives on in the lives of the many people he touched throughout his 83 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 9500 Medical Center Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774; Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, https://ipffoundation.org/donate/ ; or Baden Volunteer Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

The family will receive friends for Bill’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. for Visitation with Fireman’s Prayers being held at 7:00 p.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. also at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., and officiated by Pastor Zach Schlegel from First Baptist of Upper Marlboro. Interment will be held immediately after the service at Immanuel Methodist Church Cemetery, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.