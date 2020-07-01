Bernard Francis Beavan “Bernie” “Pop”, 89 of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born February 21, 1931 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Bernard Stanton Beavan and Lillian Catherine (Mattingly) Beavan. Due to the death of his mother and father at an early age, he was raised by his uncle and aunt, the late Joseph Marion Gough, Sr., and Violet Sophia Mattingly Gough. He attended St. Mary’s Academy and was a lifelong resident of Leonardtown.

Bernie entered the United States Army on April 13, 1948 and served until his honorable discharge as Sergeant on April 14, 1952. While in the Army he served in the 29th Infantry on Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War and earned the Army Occupation Medal (Japan) and the Good Conduct Medal. He then joined the Maryland National Guard from 1954 to 1957. Bernie married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Norris) Beavan on April 2, 1956 at Our Lady’s Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD and they enjoyed 55 wonderful years together. He was an enthusiastic gardener, taking great pride in his tomatoes and enjoyed sharing his vegetables with many. Bernie found joy in the afternoons listening to his favorite country music or watching oldies on the television. He was a die-hard Redskins fan. Bernie’s greatest love was for his family. His primary focus in life was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; always putting them first. He enjoyed spending time with each and every one of them at family gatherings, school functions, sporting events or just sitting at his home and listening to whatever they had on their mind. Bernie was employed by Bell Atlantic Telephone Company for 37 years, starting out as a Lineman and working his way up to a Manager of Installation and Maintenance for the Tri-County area. Upon his retirement he assisted his daughter and son-in-law with their business, taking on the job of permitting agent for Randy’s Pier and Seawall. Bernie was a 50-year member of the Leonardtown Lions Club from 1969 until his passing and is a Past President. He received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for dedicated humanitarian services in 2007. This is the highest form of recognition conferred by the Lions Club International Foundation. He was also involved in other various organizations including the Board of Directors for St Mary’s Hospital (President of the Board in 1978), the Leonardtown Fire Department from 1947 to 1961, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion Post #54. He was appointed by the Honorable Governor Robert L. Ehrlich, Jr. to the St. Mary’s County Property Tax Assessment Appeals Board from 2003 to 2008.

Bernie is survived by his children, Bernard Ignatius Beavan (Shawn), Deborah Elizabeth Pilkerton (Ricky), Catherine Beavan Beckwith (Tim), Sharon Louise Korb (Tom), and Joseph Stanton Beavan (Jessica); ten grandchildren, Danielle M. Beavan Hunley (Matt), Brian F. Beavan (Jerica), Randy S. Pilkerton (Amanda), Kevin M. Pilkerton (Jaclyn), Jack D. Beckwith (Michelle), Ashley E. Beckwith (Tony), Thomas J. Korb, Jena L. Korb (Bobby), Brie-Ann N. Beavan and Trace A. Beavan; and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his siblings, Bernard Stanton Beavan (Dot), James Benjamin Beavan, Sr., (Marie), George Mattingly Beavan (Mary), Ann Rosalie Bowman (Jerry), Mary Loretta Beavan Norris (Berkman), Joseph Marion Gough (Ann), Mary Catherine Thompson (Tommy), Massey Gough Connelly (Sonny) and Jane Mattingly Gough.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Reverend John Nguyen, will follow at 12:30 p.m., at Our Lady’s Catholic Church, 41410 Medley’s Neck, Leonardtown, MD. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, ACTS (A Community That Shares) P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618 and the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

