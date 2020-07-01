Marsha Ann Downs Guy

Marsha passed away peacefully at her home in Leonardtown, MD on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Lillian Alice Guy and James Richard Downs.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie, her brother, Ricky Downs of Mechanicsville, MD and her sister, Tere Vallandingham (Joe) of Clements, MD.

She graduated from Chopticon High School in 1968. She began working at Patuxent River Naval Air Station for the Naval Air Warfare Center. She retired after 37 years receiving many awards and accolades.

She married her husband, Donnie on June 17, 1972 at Holy Angels Catholic Church. They celebrated 48 years of marriage.

Her passion was softball – playing on Anderson’s Bar and other teams in the St. Mary’s Women’s League. She received the Budweiser Sportsmanship award in 1992. She was inducted into the Women’s Softball Hall of Fame in 1999.

She also enjoyed playing in the Pool League. She was a high scoring shooter for the Pennies team for many years.

Besides softball and pool – she enjoyed playing the slots, weekly card games with friends and getting together with the “Pennies Girls.”

She had a love of cars and kept them meticulously clean.

She enjoyed the company of family, good friends and her puppies – Preppie and Blackie.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. With A Private Funeral Service in the Funeral Home Chapel,with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will be private. Serving as Pallbearers will be her nephews, Robby Williams, Bobby Vallandingham, David Vallandingham, Wayne Guy, Nick Guy, David Williams, her 1st cousin, Donald Guy, and a family friend, Eric Poole. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are: Harry Poole, Tony Beakes, Joe Vallandingham, Diane Delahay, Christy Morgan, Cindy Beakes, Alice Bailey, Diane Norris, Ginny Taylor, Faye Burroughs, Mary Kay Myers, Jannie Woods, and Lisa Oliver.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church P.O. Box 37 Bushwood, MD 20618.