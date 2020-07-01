Margaret “Maggie” Hathaway,85, of Lexington Park, MD formerly from Ireland passed away on June 25, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 1, 1934 in Ireland and was the loving daughter of the late Kathleen Woods Garland and Matthew Gartland. Maggie is survived by her daughter Beverly Ann Bean of St. Mary’s County, MD and step daughter Denise Hathaway of Savanna, GA . Along with, grandchildren Jolie Margaret Allen, Nathon Allen, Shyanne Allen, and great grandson Robert Mcdowney, Jr. Maggie had 8 brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her son Steven Garth Allen, stepdaughter Faye Hathaway, and grandson Gregory John Allen. She served in the Great Britain Army Corp for five years.

Maggie worked for DynCorp as a Technical Librarian for 15 years. She enjoyed dancing, karaoke, and cooking. Maggie loved to go out to dinner and traveling.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lexington Park, MD with Father Marco Shad officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Mcdowney, Nathon Allen, Leo Bean, David Orazio, Ranjit Desai and Donald Hathaway.

Contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 22375 Three Notch Road Lexington Park, MD 20653.