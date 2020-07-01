Marilyn Lerette, 74, of North Beach, MD formerly from Fairfax, VA passed away on June 29, 2020 in Prince Fredrick, MD. She was born on June 29, 1944 in Columbia, SC and was the daughter of the late Phyllis and Gerald Cross. Marilyn was the loving wife to the late Earle L. Lerette, Jr., who preceded her in death on January 5, 2015. Marilyn is survived by her daughter Kelli Chase and 3 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael Lerette.

She was a secretary for a magazine company until she stopped working to stay home with her family.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD.

Contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650