St. Mary’s County Holiday Closures for COVID-19 Community Hotline and Testing Sites

Due to the Independence Day holiday, the following COVID-19 operations will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020:

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Harm Reduction Program Office (appointment-free COVID-19 testing and other services)

COVID-19 Community Hotline

Additionally, due to state laboratory closures on July 3, COVID-19 testing offered at St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Harm Reduction Program Office will close early, at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

These testing sites and the COVID-19 Community Hotline will resume normal business hours on Monday, July 6.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, call your personal healthcare provider or call ahead to a local urgent care or the hospital’s Emergency Department. Anyone who is experiencing a medical emergency, should call 9-1-1.

For more information regarding COVID-19 prevention, local data, symptoms and testing, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.