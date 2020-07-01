Commissioners of Leonardtown Announce Cancellation of Leonardtown Square Annual Beach Party

It’s with heavy hearts that we relay the Commissioners of Leonardtown have made the difficult decision to cancel the Annual Beach Party on the Square event that was scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2020.

This beloved annual event draws thousands of people to the Town Square each year to play in 40 tons of sand (the “beach”) and a fire truck waterfall, and to enjoy live music, strolling performers and a variety of fitness and sport demos.

The Commissioners of Leonardtown would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the supporters who help make this event such a great success over the years – the sponsors, donors, volunteers, the wonderful families who join us each year and those who were looking forward to joining in on the excitement this year. We hope to be able to bring you this fun-filled event again next year.

The Annual Beach Party on the Square is hosted by the Commissioners of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Business Association and is sponsored by Quality Built Homes, Marrick Homes, Leonardtown Chevrolet, Buick and GMC, the County Times, Visit St. Mary’s, St. Mary’s Arts Council, Cheseldine Auto Group, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McNelis Group Properties.

For more information, contact: Brandy Blackstone at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov or visit: www.leonardtown.somd.com.

