Historic Sotterley Reopens for 2020 Guided Tour Season

While the grounds of Historic Sotterley remained open during the pandemic for our community to enjoy, we are thrilled to now open our Visitor Center and Exhibits for the 2020 Guided Tour Season. We look forward to sharing the site, its stories, and its history with you!

Please note our new days of operation and new tour times. Due to the limited capacity of our guided tours this season, we are making tours available on-line so that guests may book in advance. We strongly recommend that you book your guided tour prior to coming to the site.

Grounds Only: Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Sunday 12:00 pm—4:00 pm

Visitor Center Open w/ Guided Tours: Friday – Saturday: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Guided tours at 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00 pm ( limited capacity )



Check in at Visitor Center. Face Masks are required in ALL buildings, and while taking Guided Tours.

If you are sick or think you have been exposed to someone who is, please stay home.

Guided Tours will take place outside and will NOT enter the Manor House.

No on-site gatherings larger than 10 people.

Restrooms are in the Visitor Center, and are only available on days when the Visitor Center is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Social distancing of at least 6 ft. should always be practiced, and face coverings are required when this is not possible.

Touchless hand sanitizer stations are available at various locations on site.

Dogs are welcome but they must always remain on a leash and please pick up after them.

Anything brought on site must be taken with you.

In this next phase or reopening, we will be following all state, county, CDC and OSHA guidelines. To ensure your health and safety, please follow these new policies to keep you and all who are on site safe (more details available on the website):

The health and safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff is our first priority. If guidelines are not being followed, we maintain the right to ask visitors to leave the premises. Historic Sotterley reserves the right to close the property at its discretion if conditions warrant.

These procedures are subject change. Please check Historic Sotterley’s website prior to coming for a visit., and again, if you would like to take a guided tour we recommend that you book in advance since there will be a limited capacity on each tour. We hope to see you soon!

