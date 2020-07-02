St. Mary’s County Airport Hosting Farmer’s Market on Sunday, July 12, 2020

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport (also known as Captain Walter Francis Duke Regional Airport) will again be the site of one of Maryland’s most “inspired” Farmer’s Markets by bringing fresh & local food to a public space where they can see airplanes and future aviators take to the skies! Historic Sotterley is proud to once again host this market in partnership with the SMC Airport!

The market will be held in the parking lot in front of the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all shoppers are requested to wear masks and keep a social distance from others while in the market area. The vendor booths will be spread out and there is plenty of parking next to and adjacent to the airport terminal building. The market will be held on Sunday July 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This Farmers Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home. “Nowhere else can you fly your own plane in, buy local oysters, vegetables and wine and then fly home” Allison Swint, St. Mary’s County Airport Manager, stated.

The markets will feature soft shell crabs, pork from free-range heritage pigs, local farmed oysters, vegetables and fruits, local honey, eggs, baked goods, shrimp, Kettle Corn, local winery and distillery offerings as well as two food trucks and a shaved ice stand. Something for everyone.

Once we have the full listing, vendor information will be available on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org.

For updates or changes, check Historic Sotterley’s website or Facebook page.

Come out in the fresh air, buy some healthy produce and watch the airplanes fly!