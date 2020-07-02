Safe and Ready: Outpatient Services Available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

Whether you were scheduled for an X-ray or mammogram, need bloodwork or require physical therapy, many individuals are wondering how to receive the health care they need during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital continues to be open to serve our community,” said Stephen Michaels, MD, chief operating officer and chief medical officer at MedStar St. Mary’s. “We understand concerns about coming on campus; this has been a very challenging time. But patients shouldn’t feel like they must wait to make important appointments. We have protection measures in place to help keep our patients and associates safe through this pandemic.”

Outpatient appointments (imaging, laboratory services, rehabilitation medicine) are all carefully staggered to decrease the likelihood of patients encountering one another. Our physicians, nurses, and other healthcare team members will be wearing the proper safety gear for everyone’s protection. All patients are required to wear a mask during their visit, regardless of symptoms.

In waiting areas, patients will notice signage and large decals on seats and floors reminding them to practice physical distancing. All exam, waiting, and procedure rooms are frequently cleaned and disinfected, which may lead to additional wait times in areas such as our Emergency Department (ED). Hand hygiene is as important as ever; sanitizer dispensing stations are positioned throughout MedStar St. Mary’s and the Outpatient Pavilion for patient and clinical use.



Outpatient imaging services such as mammograms, X-rays, ultrasounds, MRIs, dexascans, and CT scans are completed in the Outpatient Pavilion, located behind the main hospital. Only the pavilion’s back entrance is currently open. Masks are required. Patients are asked to call the Pavilion front desk (or) before entering the building to ensure proper patient flow in and out of the waiting area; you may be asked to wait in your car before entering. Patients will then be asked to fill out a COVID-19 screening form during registration and check-in.

Patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 with a script for a chest X-ray should report to the Emergency Department (ED) entrance, not the Outpatient Pavilion. Those with a physician’s order for both a COVID-19 test and chest X-ray should first use the hospital’s drive-thru testing services at the Outpatient Pavilion (12 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday), then report to the ED for imaging. Doctor’s orders are required.

As a reminder, under MedStar Health’s current visitation policy, no visitors are permitted without an approved exception. To schedule your imaging appointment, please call 301-475-6399.

Laboratory services and rehabilitation medicine appointments (physical, occupational, and speech therapy) are also available. For laboratory needs, please call 301-475-6133. For rehabilitation appointments, please call 301-475-6062.

“For those who have been isolating at home, especially, we understand that the idea of coming to the hospital may be intimidating,” said Dr. Michaels. “Please know that your safety is our top priority. We are working continually to ensure our facilities are ready to fulfill our promise of delivering outstanding health care in a safe environment.”

Visit MedStarHealth.org/COVID-19 to learn more about measures MedStar Health is taking to protect patients during the pandemic.

