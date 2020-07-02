Maryland State Trooper Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in California

On Thursday, July 2, 2020, at approximately 8:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a Maryland State Police vehicle.

Dispatchers reported the call came from the Maryland State Police who advised an unmarked Maryland State Police SUV was involved in a motor vehicle collision with the State Trooper trapped. The assignment was then upgraded to a motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Firefighters from Bay District arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find two vehicles in the roadway, with no entrapment.

The Trooper was transported to an area hospital with injuries reported to be non-life-threatening. The single occupant of the second vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

