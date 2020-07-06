Charles County Firefighters Quickly Respond to Structure Fire Caused by Child Playing with Candle

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., firefighters from La Plata, Waldorf and surrounding volunteer fire departments responded to the 6800 block of Glen Albin Road in La Plata, for the reported structure on fire.

The Charles County 911 Center received a call stating the “bedroom of their home was on fire”.

Crews arrived on the scene in under two minutes and found to find a fire burning on the bed within the master bedroom and was extinguished in under five minute.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was notified and responded to investigate the fire.

Firefighters reported a small child was playing with a candle when the candle fell over igniting the master bedroom mattress on fire. Volunteer firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire in under five minutes total.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association/Services. https://www.ccvfireems.org/