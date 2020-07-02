First Responders Across Maryland Get Boost in Wireless Communications with Public Safety Communications Enhancements

Maryland’s first responders are getting a major boost in their wireless communications with the addition of new, purpose-built FirstNet cell sites and other network enhancements statewide. This new infrastructure is a part of the FirstNet network expansion taking place across the state, bringing increased coverage, capacity and capabilities for public safety.

“I am excited to see FirstNet expanding coverage and tower sites in the state of Maryland,” said Pete Landon, director, Maryland Governor’s Office of Homeland Security. “As a retired Lieutenant Colonel of Maryland State Police, and still an end user, I continue to work with allied law enforcement agencies and first responders across the state. Given Maryland’s diverse geography, from beaches to mountains and the vast Chesapeake Bay, FirstNet’s innovative technology brings us to a whole new level of connectivity and reliability.”

FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. It’s built with AT&T* in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government.

That’s why AT&T has a responsibility unlike any other network provider. And unlike commercial networks, FirstNet provides real, dedicated mobile broadband when needed with always-on priority and preemption for first responders. This helps ensure Maryland’s first responders connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency. Plus, it’s giving first responders unthrottled access to the nation’s fastest overall network experience.1

Building upon AT&T’s current and planned investments in Maryland we’re actively extending the reach of FirstNet to give agencies large and small the reliable, unthrottled connectivity and modern communications tools they need. Currently well ahead of schedule, the FirstNet build has already brought Maryland’s first responders:

Purpose-built network enhancements – Eight new FirstNet cell sites have launched in the following communities:

Allegany County: This new site in Cumberland offers new coverage around Brown Avenue and Adelaide Avenue near the Army National Guard Recruiting Station.

offers new coverage around Brown Avenue and Adelaide Avenue near the Army National Guard Recruiting Station. Calvert County: A new site in Huntingtown provides new coverage around Wilson Road and All Day Road.

A new site in Huntingtown provides new coverage around Wilson Road and All Day Road. Charles County : This new site provides new coverage in Southern Charles County, including Rock Point and Cobb Island.

: This new site provides new coverage in Southern Charles County, including Rock Point and Cobb Island. Dorchester County: The new site in Church Creek improves coverage around Golden Hill Road near South Dorchester Elementary School.

Garrett County: This new site in Oakland provides new coverage around Sang Sung Road and Bray School Road

Queen Anne’s County: A new site in on Romancoke Road in Stevensville provides new coverage on the south end of Kent Island.

St. Mary’s County: A new site in Hollywood improves coverage along White Elm Court and Wildewood Parkway.

A new site in Hollywood improves coverage along White Elm Court and Wildewood Parkway. Wicomico County: This new site in Salisbury boosts coverage around Firetower Rd. and Nanticoke Rd.

This is the latest round of new FirstNet sites to be publicly announced in Maryland following Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to opt into FirstNet in September 2017, to advance its public safety broadband communications with FirstNet. Other sites were announced in Baltimore and Tilghman Island last year.

These sites were identified by state and public safety stakeholders as priority locations. With FirstNet, it’s about where first responders need connectivity. That’s what is driving our FirstNet build. These sites were constructed using Band 14 spectrum, as well as AT&T commercial spectrum. Band 14 is nationwide, high quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. AT&T has also deployed Band 14 on sites in communities across Maryland.

Public safety-specific advanced capabilities – FirstNet is the only nationwide platform that gives first responders entire communication ecosystem of unique benefits including mission-centric devices, certified applications and always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data. This is like giving public safety communications the “lights and sirens” treatment so that they stay connected, no matter the emergency.

Unparalleled emergency support – State and local agencies in Maryland on FirstNet also have 24/7 access to a nationwide fleet of 76 land-based and airborne deployable network assets. These portable cell sites can either be deployed for planned events or in emergencies at no additional charge. FirstNet Response Operations – led by a group of former first responders – guides the deployment of the FirstNet deployable assets based on the needs of public safety.

Free smartphones for life for public safety agencies – We’ve also expanded the benefits of FirstNet for state and local agencies across Maryland – spanning law enforcement, fire, EMS, healthcare, hospital emergency departments, emergency management and 911 operations. Now, they can stay up-to-date with free smartphones for life at no additional cost on their FirstNet Mobile—Unlimited plans.2 This means first responders across agencies of all sizes will have affordable access to their network for decades to come.

“Maryland’s first responders deserve reliable coverage across the state to help them effectively and efficiently address incidents. And with FirstNet, that’s exactly what they’re getting,” said Denis Dunn, president, AT&T Maryland. “We couldn’t be more pleased to support the public safety mission and bring the state’s first responders – and residents – greater access to the connectivity they need. Working with public safety we’ve made FirstNet nimble, adaptable and ready to scale for even the most severe situations as we’re seeing currently with COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 health crisis illustrates precisely why public safety fought for the creation of FirstNet. Where public safety goes, we go. We’ve answered the call for tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters. But with COVID-19, it is like experiencing a perpetual emergency in every community across the country. Public safety’s network is being tested in a completely new way, and it’s hitting the mark.

“FirstNet is a dedicated broadband platform for public safety, by public safety,” said FirstNet Authority CEO Edward Parkinson. “We worked hand-in-hand with Maryland’s public safety community to understand their needs for the network. And these network enhancements are a prime example of how that input and feedback is becoming reality. We look forward to supporting Maryland’s first responders’ use of FirstNet to help them save lives and protect communities.”

In addition to further elevating public safety’s connected experience in support of their emergency response, this new infrastructure will also help improve the overall coverage experience for AT&T wireless customers in the area. Residents, visitors and businesses can take advantage of the AT&T spectrum bands, as well as Band 14 when additional capacity is available.

