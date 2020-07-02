Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Bicyclist in Prince George’s County, Charges Pending

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist this morning in Prince George’s County.

The deceased is identified as Karen Lee Towle Ackermann, 62, of Bowie. Ackermann was riding a bicycle at the time of the incident. EMS personnel pronounced her deceased at the scene. Autopsy results are pending examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The driver of the vehicle involved is identified as Danielle Holly Cohill, 33, of Bowie. Cohill was driving a black 2016 Jeep Cherokee at the time of the crash. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Shortly after 8:15 a.m., on Thursday, July 2, 2020, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to MD Route 214 in the area of Jared Road in Bowie for the report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Jeep, identified as Cohill, was traveling east on MD Route 214 (Central Avenue) in the left lane. For reasons unknown at this time, investigators believe she drifted into the right turn lane, subsequently striking the bicyclist who was traveling in the right turn lane on MD Route 214.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the fatal crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

The investigation is ongoing.