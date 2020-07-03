Police in Calvert County Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision on Thomas Johnson Bridge

On Friday, July 3, 2020, at approximately 12:12 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from St. Mary’s and Calvert County responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge on the Calvert County side, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious.

Police arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision, fire and rescue personnel arrived shortly after to report two operators trapped.

A short time later, rescue personnel pronounced the operator of one vehicle deceased on the scene. Firefighters then worked to extricate the operator of the second vehicle that was severely trapped.

Firefighters from Solomons and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the patient in approximately 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported one patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.