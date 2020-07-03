UPDATE: Lusby Man Killed and Port Republic Man Transported to Trauma Center After Head-on Collision on Thomas Johnson Bridge

UPDATE 10:00 A.M: On July 3, 2020 at approximately 12:10 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team were dispatched to the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons, MD for a head on collision.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2006 Ford Taurus operated by James Owen Burnett, 62 of Lusby, MD was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Rd., approaching the Thomas Johnson Bridge. The Ford Taurus crossed the center line and struck a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Michael Louis Mackall, 37 of Port Republic, MD.

As a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, Mr. Burnett, was pronounced deceased by Emergency Personnel on scene. Mackall was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 7 to Prince George’s Shock Trauma, where he is listed as stable condition.

This cause of the collision remains under investigation.

DFC. J. Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation into the events leading up to the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact DFC. Hardesty at (410) 535-2800 or via email Jeffrey.hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov



On Friday, July 3, 2020, at approximately 12:12 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from St. Mary’s and Calvert County responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge on the Calvert County side, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious.

Police arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision, fire and rescue personnel arrived shortly after to report two operators trapped.

A short time later, rescue personnel pronounced the operator of one vehicle deceased on the scene. Firefighters then worked to extricate the operator of the second vehicle that was severely trapped.

Firefighters from Solomons and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the patient in approximately 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported one patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

