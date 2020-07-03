No Injuries Reported After Structure Fire in Piney Point, State Fire Marshal Investigating

July 3, 2020

On Friday, July 3, 2020, at approximately 5:00 a.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, Bay District, Leonardtown, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge, and Hollywood responded to 17253 Crab Pot Lane and Potomac Sands Drive in Piney Point, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story residence with fire showing from the roof.

45 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in approximately 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and is currently investigating the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



