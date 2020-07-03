UPDATE: Piney Point Structure Fire Caused by Electrical Device Failure, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 7/6/2020: On Friday, July 3, 2020, at 5:01 a.m., 31 firefighters in St. Mary’s County responded to 17276 Crab Pot Lane in Piney Point, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story duplex with fire showing from the roof.

The owner/occupants have been identified as Ward and Dhyann Huffine, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $125,000

Firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.

The fire was discovered by the homeowner after smoke detectors inside of the residence alerted them. All occupants escaped the residence without injury.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation determined the fire started on the exterior wall and caused by an electrical device failure due to an improperly installed light on the front exterior wall of the home. The occupants were alerted by the residential smoke detectors installed in the home.



On Friday, July 3, 2020, at approximately 5:00 a.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, Bay District, Leonardtown, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge, and Hollywood responded to 17253 Crab Pot Lane and Potomac Sands Drive in Piney Point, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story residence with fire showing from the roof.

45 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in approximately 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and is currently investigating the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

