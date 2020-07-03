MDOT MVA Offices Closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 in Observance of Independence Day

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all branch offices on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. All MDOT MVA offices except two – Oakland and Prince Frederick – will reopen Monday, July 6, by appointment only. Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations remain closed until further notice.

During this time, MDOT MVA also is implementing system upgrades to streamline transactions and create a more user-friendly interface for customers and employees. Phase 1 of this modernization, called Customer Connect, will allow customer service agents to view real-time account information, making it easier to serve customers’ needs and efficiently complete transactions. Customer Connect will also allow customers to complete more transactions online, including updating insurance information and viewing correspondence sent by MDOT MVA.

As a result of the system upgrade, the MDOT MVA eStore and 24-hour self-service kiosks will be unavailable from Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, July 4 at 9 p.m. We appreciate customers’ patience as we continue to improve the MDOT MVA experience and provide premiere customer service.

When offices reopen after the holiday, all COVID-19 safety measures, including plexiglass dividers at stations, social distancing practices and limited seating, will still be in place at MDOT MVA branches. Customers and employees are required to wear a face covering, maintain 6 feet of distance and participate in a brief health screening to enter the building.

MDOT MVA began its phased reopening plan on June 8 after closing in March in response to COVID-19. During the ongoing state of emergency, MDOT MVA is operating on an appointment-only basis. To make an appointment, visit mvascheduling.mva.maryland.gov/. The full list of reopened branches can be found at mva.maryland.gov/Pages/covid-19.aspx.

Marylanders are reminded that Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order authorizing an extension of all driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations that expire or are eligible for renewal during the state of emergency. As a result, those documents will not expire until 30 days after the state of emergency has been lifted. MDOT MVA’s reopening does not impact the status of the state or emergency, which remains in effect.

For more information about MDOT MVA’s response to COVID-19 and additional resources, visit our website MVA.Maryland.gov.