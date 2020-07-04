AUDIO: 11-Year-Old Male Saved with CPR After Drowning in Charles County

On Friday, July 3, 2020, at approximately 7:52 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 16000 block of Inheritance Drive in Brandywine, for the reported drowning in a pool.

Dispatchers relayed information to all responding units that the 911 caller stated they had CPR in progress after an 11-year-old male was pulled out from the residence pool.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the 11-year-old victim unconscious but breathing, and requested a helicopter for the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed in the front yard of a nearby residence and transported the victim and his mother to an area trauma center.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



