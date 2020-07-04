UPDATE: Eight Firefighters Injured After Structure Fire in Great Mills, Cause of Fire Remains Under Investigation

UPDATE 7/6/2020: On Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 3:19 p.m., 43 firefighters from St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties responded to 22360 Douglas Court in Great Mills, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story single family dwelling with fire showing from the second floor, roof and rear of the home.

The owners/occupants have been identified as Joshua Marvin & Lynet Marvin, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $350,000

No civilian injuries were reported. Several firefighters sustained minor burns and heat related injuries. All were treated and released from MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Smoke alarms were present and activated, with sprinkler systems present but not activated.

Firefighters controlled the fire in 30 minutes. The fire was discovered by a homeowner and determined to start on the rear deck of the residence. The cause is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

On Saturday, July 4, 2020, at approximately 2:25 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Solomons, St. Leonard, and Ridge responded to 22360 Douglas Court and Longfields Boulevard in California, for the house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the roof, and the rear of the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters evacuated the home multiple times due to unsafe conditions, firefighters encountered issues when the roof collapsed into the attic and second floor, the stairs going from the first to second floor failing and burning through, and multiple holes throughout the first floor.

Six firefighters were transported from the scene to an area hospital, and two firefighters were treated for burn injuries on the scene. One firefighter suffered a medical emergency, one firefighter had blood pressure issues, multiple firefighters had heat exhaustion.

The cause is currently under investigation.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist with traffic control. One hose line belonging to the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Fire Department was run over by a silver Nissan, who then drove away from the scene before being stopped by sheriff’s deputies.

Approximately 2 months prior to this, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at approximately 9:25 p.m., more than 40 firefighters responded to 22390 Douglas Court in Great Mills, for the reported house on fire with subjects possibly trapped. These two houses are located just four houses apart from each other on the same street. The full story can be read here.



