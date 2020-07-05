La Plata and Charles County Police Locate Missing Critical Missing Teen

UPDATE: Sean Heckman has been recovered without incident and is in good health.

LA PLATA POLICE DEPARTMENT AND CHARLES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEARCHING FOR CRITICAL MISSING TEEN IN LA PLATA: Officers are in the area of Port Tobacco Road near Crain Highway in La Plata searching for Sean Heckman, 17, of Indian Head. Heckman is a white male, approximately 6’1”, 175 pounds. He is believed to be armed. If located citizens should not approach and should call 911. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should call crimesolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

7/5/2020: The La Plata Police Department and Charles County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for an armed suicidal subject in the La Plata area. Subject is a 17 year old white male 6’01” 170lbs fair skin, light brown hair, blue eyes.

He last seen wearing black shirt with white writing on the back, red shorts, white shoes. Subject is armed with a gun. If you see someone matching this description do not approach and call 911.