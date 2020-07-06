Charles County Board of Education Holding Virtual Meeting to Discuss Reopening of Schools on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

The Board of Education’s next meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 7. The meeting will be held virtually using WebEx conferencing.

There is no public access to the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building on Radio Station Road in La Plata; however, the meeting will stream live on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) website, www.ccboe.com and air live on Comcast Channel 96 and Verizon FiOS Channel 12. CCPS will rebroadcast the meeting as well as post it on CCPSTV under the Board meeting tab at ccboe.com.

Although the Board is unable to make public forum live, it is encouraging the public to email questions and comments to boardmail@ccboe.com. Comments should be limited to 250 words. Board members will read all comments as well as post them on ccboe.com.

Board meetings are streamed live on the school system website at ccboe.com. Select the live stream image displayed in the center of the home page. The following is a tentative meeting agenda and is subject to change.

Call to order – 9 a.m.

Reports of officers/boards/committees

• Board member opinions on reopening of schools

Public Forum

• Email written comments to boardmail@ccboe.com

Adjournment