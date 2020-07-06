Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Multiple Vehicles and Pedestrians in Temple Hills

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Temple Hills. The deceased pedestrian is 34-year-old Rosio Sanchez of Hyattsville.

On Thursday, July 2, 2020, at approximately 2:20 p.m., patrol officers were called to the intersection of Old Branch Avenue and Allentown Road for a collision involving two pedestrians and multiple vehicles. One of the pedestrians, Sanchez, was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

The preliminary investigation reveals a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Old Branch Avenue, when for reasons which remain under investigation, left the roadway and traveled on the sidewalk. The pickup truck struck two pedestrians who were doing landscaping work on the sidewalk and continued traveling on the roadway striking three additional vehicles. The second pedestrian, an adult female, was rushed to a hospital for critical injuries.

One driver, whose car was struck by the pickup truck suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The remaining two drivers were not hurt. All involved drivers remained on the scene.

