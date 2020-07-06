Twenty One People Injured After Large Tree Falls Onto Detached Garage During Child’s Birthday Party in Pasadena

On Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 5:22 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 8376 Dunn Road in Pasadena, for the reported structure collapse with subjects trapped.

74 firefighters responded to the scene for a 911 call reporting a large tree had fallen onto a 30 foot by 30 foot detached garage that was occupied by more than 20 subjects, with multiple subjects trapped.

Patients and witnesses said that the occupants were attending a child’s birthday party outside and sought shelter inside the garage when a strong storm hit the area. The first arriving firefighters encountered several injured patients who had been able to remove themselves from the structure. However, six patients were still trapped.



Firefighters were able to assist three patients from the garage quickly. The remaining three patients were extricated by firefighters using cribbing, power tools, and airbags.

All patients were removed within 45 minutes. Members of the Anne Arundel County Collapse Rescue Team then completed additional shoring of the garage and conducted a search to ensure that there were no remaining victims. No additional patients were found.

A total of 21 patients were transported from the scene. The ages of the victims range from 2 to 78. Nineteen patients were adult, and two patients were pediatric.

1 adult patient with critical injuries (not believed to be life-threatening), 6 patients suffered serious injuries, and 14 patients suffered minor injuries.

The injured were transported to four area hospitals- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, John Hopkins Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

