Detectives in Charles County Identify and Arrest 33-Year-Old Man in Connection with Multiple Shootings

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have arrested one suspect in connection with two shootings, which took place in December and June in Waldorf.

The details of the cases are as follows:

On December 3 at approximately 5:52 p.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to a hospital where he was treated for a wound that was not life threatening.

On June 23 at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Brian Jermaine Flemming, 33, of Fort Washington, as a suspect in both shootings. On July 2, with the assistance of Cpl. E. Baker and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Flemming was located at a residence in the 3800 block of Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington. He was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, and related charges. He is currently being held without bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective A. Bringley at (301) 609-6499 or Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474.

