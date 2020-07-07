Firefighters Across Charles, Calvert, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s Counties Respond to Multiple Water Rescues Overnight

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at approximately 1:22 a.m., a worker for the State Highway Administration called 911 to report a vehicle attempted to drive through rushing water on Brandywine Road at Swanson Creek.

Fire/EMS units including “Swift Water Technicians” and assets from Charles, Prince George’s, Calvert, and St. Mary’s Counties responded to the scene, to find a vehicle submerged in high water with two occupant on the roof of the vehicle.

Units reported the water current was too dangerous for swift water techs to enter safely and called for Tenth District Volunteer “Airboat 8” to the scene. The 911 center maintained cell contact throughout the incident with the occupants on the roof of the vehicle while Airboat #8 rescue them safely.

The driver of the vehicle refused any treatment or transport, the female occupant was transported to an area hospital for a check-up with non-life-threatening injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville, Hughesville, and Waldorf Volunteer Fire Departments. https://www.ccvfireems.org/

Charles County officials reported a bridge suffered damage from the impact of strong storms and will need repairs before they can reopen the area.



On Monday, July 6, 2020, at approximately 11:08 p.m., firefighters responded to Gallant Green Road in Waldorf, for the reported occupied vehicle in floodwater.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle occupied one time in approximately three feet of water. Firefighters reported the occupant was a Metro Transit Police Officer who reported no injuries. Firefighters extricated the single victim in approximately 10 minutes.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville were then diverted from the Gallant Green Road water rescue call and responded to Bryantown for another occupied vehicle in flood water.

While enroute to Bryantown, Mechanicsville Rescue Squad 2 was travelling Northbound on the Route 5 bypass when they found a single vehicle motor vehicle into a guardrail, with the single occupant in and out of consciousness.

One occupant was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.



On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 12:00 a.m., firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Thompson Corner Road and New Market Village Road intersection in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving water.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Toyota pick-up truck in approximately 8 to 10 inches of water, with the single occupant in the vehicle.

Firefighters rescued the single occupant who refused all treatment and transported on the scene.



23:08:07* MUTUAL AID CHARLES COUNTY * GALLANT GREEN RD* VEHICLE IN FLOODWATER – GRAY EXPEDITION – TWO OCCUPANTS – NO INJURIES*

* GALLANT GREEN RD* VEHICLE IN FLOODWATER – GRAY EXPEDITION – TWO OCCUPANTS – NO INJURIES* 23:33:20* MUTUAL AID CHARLES COUNTY *LEONARDTOWN RD @ BYPASS – ST. MARY’S SQUAD 2 ON SCENE OF MVA – ONE IN AND OUT OF CONSCIOUSNESS*

*LEONARDTOWN RD @ BYPASS – ST. MARY’S SQUAD 2 ON SCENE OF MVA – ONE IN AND OUT OF CONSCIOUSNESS* 23:54:30* 1050 WITH WATER * THOMPSON CORNER RD*NEW MARKET VILLAGE RD* VEHICLE IN FLOODWATER – CALLER IS INSIDE THE VEHICLE

* THOMPSON CORNER RD*NEW MARKET VILLAGE RD* VEHICLE IN FLOODWATER – CALLER IS INSIDE THE VEHICLE 00:11:29* STRUCTURE FIRE *HODGES RD & DEEP CREEK LN* in AVENUE* SHED FIRE – DETACHED GARAGE FULLY INVOLVED*

*HODGES RD & DEEP CREEK LN* in AVENUE* SHED FIRE – DETACHED GARAGE FULLY INVOLVED* 00:16:54* Flooding Condition *HIDDEN POND CT*MECHANICSVILLE*CO2* 3FT OF WATER IN BASEMENT*

*HIDDEN POND CT*MECHANICSVILLE*CO2* 3FT OF WATER IN BASEMENT* 00:25:54* Tree Down *28886 LOCKES HILL RD*STOCKETT RUN LN*MECHANICSVILLE*CO2* IA OF THE HORSE FARM / STOCKETT RUN LN*

*28886 LOCKES HILL RD*STOCKETT RUN LN*MECHANICSVILLE*CO2* IA OF THE HORSE FARM / STOCKETT RUN LN* 1:11:51* WATER RESCUE INLAND WATERWAY *38845 PILKERTON LN*ALL FAITH CHURCH RD*MECHANICSVILLE*

*38845 PILKERTON LN*ALL FAITH CHURCH RD*MECHANICSVILLE* 01:26:44* MUTUAL AID CHARLES FIRE *BRANDYWINE*COUNTY LINE*CO2* REQUESTING RE22 FOR VEHICLE INTO THE WATER.*

*BRANDYWINE*COUNTY LINE*CO2* REQUESTING RE22 FOR VEHICLE INTO THE WATER.* 01:33:55* WATER RESCUE INLAND WATERWAY *29210 THREE NOTCH RD*THOMPSON CORNER RD*MECHANICSVILLE*

*29210 THREE NOTCH RD*THOMPSON CORNER RD*MECHANICSVILLE* 03:50:49* MUTUAL AID CHARLES FIRE *PRINCE FREDRICK RD* CO2 E2* ASSIST AMBULANCE*

*PRINCE FREDRICK RD* CO2 E2* ASSIST AMBULANCE* 04:50:20* MUTUAL AID CHARLES FIRE *YOUNG RD* CO2 SQ2* SQ2 SMOKE IN A HOUSE*

*YOUNG RD* CO2 SQ2* SQ2 SMOKE IN A HOUSE* 05:20:57* Flooding Condition * TRI COUNTY AIRE

* TRI COUNTY AIRE 07:58:00*Commercial Fire Alarm* CHOPTICON HIGH SCHOOL – POWER OUTAGE CAUSED THE ALARM*





Mechanicsville VFD received 15 calls in 9 hours.