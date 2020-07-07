Lightning Strike Causes Garage Fire in Avenue

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at approximately 12:11 a.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown and Charles County responded to 39049 Hodges Road in Avenue, for the reported structure on fire.

While enroute, units were advised it was a detached garage with possible exposure issues to nearby homes.

Crews arrived on scene to find a one story detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters reported the fire was caused by a lightning strike during the severe storms, with units extinguishing the fire in under 30 minutes

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

