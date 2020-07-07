St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect at California Walmart

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8:52 am, the suspect left the California Walmart store with a cart full of merchandise that he did not pay for.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200 ext. 78041 or email andrew.burgess@stmarysmd.com. Case # 30195-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

