Prince George’s County Detectives Investigating Multiple Homicides Over July 4th Weekend

Homicide Unit detectives are actively working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who killed a woman in College Park. The victim is 26-year-old Tyesha Henry of Greenbelt.

On July 5th, at approximately 11:30 am, patrol officers responded to a hotel located in the 9100 block of Baltimore Avenue for the report of an unresponsive female. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a hotel room. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0032023.



Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Temple Hills on Saturday. The victim is 24-year-old John Dennis Watts V of Baltimore. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this to be a random act of crime.

On July 4th, at approximately 9:30 pm, officers responded to the 4600 block of Dallas Place for a reported shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed that three additional people were also shot during this incident. They suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to establish motive and identify suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0031968.