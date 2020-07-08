Charles County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Suspects in Connection with Armed Robbery and Carjacking in Waldorf

UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s officers have arrested suspects in connection with an armed robbery and a carjacking, which took place on July 1 and July 6 in Waldorf.

The details of the cases are as follows:

On July 1 at approximately 11:15 a.m., the suspect exited a silver Ford Escape in front of a restaurant in Waldorf. He pointed a black handgun at two victims, stole property, and fled in the Escape. He used the victim’s credit card at a bank shortly thereafter.

On July 6 at approximately 6:10 p.m., an unknown male and an accomplice carjacked a woman in the 1100 block of Mall Circle in Waldorf. The male suspect fled the scene in a silver Ford Escape and the accomplice fled in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle description and physical description of the male matched the suspect in the robbery on July 1.

Through their investigation, Detective J. Smith and PFC E. McGill identified Brandon Elijah Mckie, 21, of Upper Marlboro, as a suspect.

In the early morning hours of July 8, troopers with the Maryland State Police located the vehicle stolen in the carjacking. Suspect Brandon Mckie and three juvenile females occupied the vehicle. Mckie was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, carjacking, and related charges. One of the females in the vehicle, Alexis Mariah Hill, 16, of Suitland, was arrested and charged with carjacking.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective J. Smith at (301) 609-6479. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Photos of the suspect using the victim’s credit card were obtained from bank security footage. The suspect appears to be in his mid twenties, over 6 feet tall with a large, muscular build, and has tall braids that stick up from his head.

