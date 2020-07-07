Anne Arundel Police Investigating Two 19-Year-Olds Killed in Separate Shootings, and Four Separate Shots Fired Calls

On July 2, 2020 at approximately 12:45 a.m. officers responded for a shooting in a parking lot in the 700 block of Hammond Branch Drive in Odenton. Upon arrival officers located a 19 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers rendered medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with a life-threatening injury. Homicide detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

On June 3, 2020, police identified the victim as nineteen-year-old Oluwatomisi Temidire Adeleke (aka: Tolsen) from the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard, Silver Spring, Maryland.

Anne Arundel County District and Homicide detectives responded to the scene. Multiple canvasses were completed, witnesses were interviewed and evidence was collected from the crime scene. As detectives worked throughout the day, medical personnel pronounced Mr. Adeleke deceased. The evidence indicates Mr. Adeleke’s death to be a homicide as an autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

This is a very active and ongoing investigation as the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.



On Sunday, July 5, 2020 at approximately 12:40 a.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Cananaro Drive, Annapolis, Maryland for a shooting.

Upon arrival officers encountered a large crowd of people from an apparent party taking place. Officers located a male subject, identified as nineteen year old Justin Keith Beasley Jr. from North Carolina, with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Patrol units administered CPR until relieved by paramedics. Mr. Beasley was transported by the fire department to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries as evidence indicates his death as being a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Mr. Beasley to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Officers located a second nineteen year old male victim who had also been shot in the upper body. That victim was transported to a local trauma center for treatment of his injuries. Anne Arundel County Homicide Detectives and the Evidence Collection Unit responded to the scene. Several interviews were conducted as the crime scene was processed for items of evidentiary value.

The Anne Arundel County Police is aware that members attending the party have information concerning the shooting death of Mr. Beasley and the attempted murder of the other nineteen year old male victim. This is a very active and ongoing investigation as the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.



On July 4, 2020 at approximately 9:20 p.m. officers responded for a report of shots fired outside of a residence located in the 1300 block of Napa Court in Severn. A witness reported an unknown male fired a handgun into the air. Officers did not locate any damage and no injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

On July 5, 2020 at approximately 12:15 a.m. officers responded for a report of gunshots fired in the area of Old Stage road and Jonathan Court in Glen Burnie. Witnesses reported an unknown subject approached the rear of a residence in the 7600 block of Hennesey Court and fired several gunshots toward the residence.

Three bullet holes were located in the rear of the residence. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

On July 5, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of shots fired at a commercial building located in the 800 block of Landmark Drive in Glen Burnie.

Officers observed damage to an interior wall believed to be caused by a gunshot round. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

On July 6, 2020 at approximately 11:10 p.m. officers responded for a report of shots fired in the 8500 block of Golden Eagle Lane in Severn.

Upon arrival officers observed a bullet lodged into the front of the residence. Officers canvassed the area and spoke with witnesses who reported hearing gunshots but did not see anyone firing a weapon. No injuries were reported. Western District detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

