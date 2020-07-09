Police Investigating Burglary at Boatman’s Mini Mart in Mechanicsville

July 9, 2020

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at approximately 2:30 a.m., police responded to the Boatman’s Mini Mart on Oakville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported burglary/intrusion alarm.

Police arrived on the scene to find apparent evidence of a burglary with forced entry.

K9 Officers responded and conducted an article search which yielded negative results.

The St. Mary’s County Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and collected multiple pieces of evidence.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on July 9, 2020 at 11:04 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.