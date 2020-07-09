Police Investigating Burglary at Boatman’s Mini Mart in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at approximately 2:30 a.m., police responded to the Boatman’s Mini Mart on Oakville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported burglary/intrusion alarm.

Police arrived on the scene to find apparent evidence of a burglary with forced entry.

K9 Officers responded and conducted an article search which yielded negative results.

The St. Mary’s County Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and collected multiple pieces of evidence.

Updates will be provided when they become available.