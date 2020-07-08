Two Liquor Stores in St. Mary’s County Caught Selling to Underage in Alcohol Compliance Checks

On Tuesday June 30, 2020, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted 15 covert compliance checks within St. Mary’s County.

Two businesses were found to be non-compliant.

Police used a male confidential informant under the age of 21 with no identification on them to go into liquor stores in St. Mary’s County and try to make a purchase of an alcoholic beverage.

Thirteen business clerks requested identification from the underage informant and the sales were denied.

Two business clerks failed to ask for identification and the underage informant was able to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

The two businesses that sold alcohol to the underage male were HV Liquors in California and Lexington Village Wine and Spirits in Lexington Park.

The two stores were charged with violation of the Maryland Code, Alcoholic Beverages Section 6-304: A license holder or employee of the license holder may not sell or provide alcoholic beverages to an individual under the age of 21 years.

