Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drive-By Shooting in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported

On July 7 at approximately 2:28 p.m., officers responded to the area of Holly Tree Lane at Hollins Lane in Waldorf for the report of shots being fired. Initial investigation revealed the pictured vehicle, a white KIA Forte, was observed traveling on Holly Tree Lane towards Western Parkway.

As the vehicle passed a residential leasing office, the front seat passenger leaned out the window and fired multiple rounds towards the leasing office striking it multiple times.

Two unidentified males walking in front of the leasing office at the time the shooting happened. Detectives believe the males were possibly the intended targets of this shooting and would like to identify them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Long with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 609-6502 or longj@ccso.us. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

