No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Fire in California, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 10:55 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Oak Crest Drive in California, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a Chevrolet Monte Carlo with fire showing from the engine and passenger compartments.

Crews extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The owner reported he was travelling Northbound on Three Notch Road when observed the vehicle smoking and when he approached the Oak Crest Drive and Wildewood Boulevard intersection, a citizen told him the vehicle was on fire. The owner stopped the vehicle and escaped with no injuries.

Multiple citizens arrived on the scene prior to the fire department and utilized fire extinguishers in an attempt to control the fire.

Due to the vehicle being in motion at the time of the fire, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire.

