NAS Patuxent River NEX Barber Shop Now Open to Active Duty by Appointment

The Pax River Navy Exchange Barbershop has reopened to Active Duty by appointment only.

Patrons must wear a face covering and use hand sanitizer prior to service, and will not be able to wait in the shop.

Associates will be required to wear PPE including an apron for every customer, gloves, a face covering, eye protection and/or face shield. Aprons, gloves and face coverings will be changed for every customer, and stations will be staggered to social maintain physical distancing guidelines.

Temporary hours are:

Sunday – closed

Monday – closed

Tuesday-Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NAS Patuxent River and the NEX appreciate patrons’ patience as we continue to provide services while maintaining safety in the face of COVID-19.

For questions, or to schedule an appointment, call the NEX Barbershop at 301-342-0611.