20-Year-Old LaPlata Woman Charged with Attempted Murder of Bel Alton Teen

Arrest Made in Stabbing: On July 8, 2020, at approximately 5:46 p.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department responded to the 6700 block of Crain Highway for the report of a stabbing.

Investigation revealed the suspect and the victim engaged in a verbal argument which escalated into a physical altercation including the stabbing of the victim in the neck. The suspect originally fled the area, however later returned to the scene.

The female victim, 19-year old Bel Alton resident, was transported to a local medical center with non-life threatening injuries.

Savannah Ashley Gary, 20, of La Plata, was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center, and is currently on a no bond status.

Gary was charged with the following:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

ATT 2ND DEG. MURDER

ATT 1ST DEG. MURDER

Gary has been charged with assault two other times in Charles County, the first in October of 2017, and again in February of 2019.

The incident was not a random event, and anyone who may have witnessed it is urged to call 301-934-1500.

